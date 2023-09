DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Downtown Dayton on Tuesday.

Police say someone shot a man and a woman on South Jefferson Street near the RTA hub around 5:30 p.m.

The victims ran to Levitt Pavilion to wait for help, according to authorities. Officers and medics arrived in seconds, as they were stationed nearby when the calls came in.

The Dayton Police Department is searching for the vehicle involved.