DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in Dayton on Wednesday night.

According to Dayton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 25 Colley Place around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, after a structure fire was reported in a two-story home.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing from the first floor of the building. Firefighters entered the home and began fire attack and search, and were able to quickly control the fire.

Two people were in the home when the fire started, both reportedly receiving injuries. One person was transported to a local hospital as a result.

The DFD Fire Investigations Unit has ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental. The cost of damage is estimated to be around $50,000.

Crews were on scene for approximately three hours.