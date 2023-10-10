DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash near Arcanum on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened at the intersection of Gordon-Landis and Grubbs-Rex roads on Oct. 10. Darke County deputies responded to the crash just before 6 a.m.

A 2021 Nissan Sentra was travelling eastbound on Grubbs-Rex Road when the driver reportedly failed to stop at the intersection with Gordon-Landis Road. The car collided with a 2011 Chevy Express van traveling northbound on Gordon-Landis Road, according to preliminary investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The van traveled off of the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting the driver.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries. The extent of injuries is unknown.

Arcanum Fire and Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue also responded to the scene.