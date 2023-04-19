DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Tuesday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the intersection of Children’s Home Bradford Road and State Route 118 around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by a 31-year-old was traveling westbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road at State Route 118. The driver reportedly failed to yield the right of way to a 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by an 80-year-old. The vehicles collided and the Malibu traveled off the right side of the road.

The 80-year-old driver was reportedly transported by Greenville Township Rescue to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office before being taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. The 31-year-old driver was transported to Wayne Healthcare. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said this crash remains under investigation.