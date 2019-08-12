2 injured in 2 separate crashes on I-75

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
I-75 Crash

I-75 Crash (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after two crashes occurred in the same area of I-75 early Monday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol.

The crashes happened on I-75 northbound just north of Benchwood Road at around 6:30 am Thursday. Five vehicles were involved in the crashes, authorities say.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries while several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS