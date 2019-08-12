2 injured in 2 separate crashes on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after two crashes occurred in the same area of I-75 early Monday morning, according to Ohio State Patrol.

The crashes happened on I-75 northbound just north of Benchwood Road at around 6:30 am Thursday. Five vehicles were involved in the crashes, authorities say.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries while several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

