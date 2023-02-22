DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been injured after a crash in Washington Township on Wednesday night.

At approximately 7:24 p.m., Washington Township deputies responded to the area of Yankee Street at Spring Valley Pike on report of an injury crash.

Upon arrival deputies located two adult male who had been injured in the crash.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a black 2011 Audi S4 was traveling northbound on Yankee Street when the driver ran a red light, striking a red 2017 Jeep Renegade that was traveling eastbound on Spring Valley Pike.

Alcohol nor speed are suspected factors currently, police say. The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.