2 injured following crash in Elizabeth Twp.

ELIZABETH TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured in a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV Wednesday afternoon.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, crews responded to the intersection of State Route 41 and State Route 201 around 12:50 p.m. for reports of a crash. The impact of the collision caused the trailer to detach from the semi, sending it roughly 100 yards into a field. The SUV came to rest just off the highway of SR-201 on the north side of SR-41.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to local hospitals. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies, Casstown Fire Department, and medics from Elizabeth Township and New Carlisle responded to the accident.

While responders were initially on their way, another minor crash happened at the same intersection. No one was injured in that crash but one of the drivers was issued a citation.