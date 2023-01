Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.”

It is not known at this time what may have caused the injuries.