RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured and another has died after a motorcycle crash in Riverside Monday.

The Riverside Police Department said a motorcycle and a car crashed in the 4400 block of Old Troy Pike around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was injured and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The woman sitting behind him was seriously injured and brought to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver of the car was not injured.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the crash. Authorities will continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

