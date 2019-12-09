2 injured after fire at Greenville High School

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Greenville High School students were taken to the hospital after being involved in a “science experiment fire.”

Emergency personnel from Greenville Township Rescue and the Greenville City Fire Department responded to the school for reports that a student had received burns.

Superintendent Doug Fries stated that two students involved were burned. One was treated and released.

Our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate report that a 15-year-old female student’s clothes caught on fire while in a science classroom.

Students and faculty responded immediately and were able to put out the flames themselves.

Greenville Township Rescue treated her burns before she was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

At least one other person was injured after receiving burns to their hands. They were also treated at the scene and later taken to Wayne Healthcare for their injuries.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.