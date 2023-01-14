DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday.

According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57.

OSP says in the release the driver of a 2008 Honda was traveling westbound on US 33, when the driver of a 2015 Subaru failed to yield at the stop sign. The driver of the Subaru reportedly pulled into the path of the driver of the Honda, causing the crash.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both drivers were said to have been wearing safety belts.

Alcohol is not expected to be a factor in the crash.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including OSP, Logan County Sheriff’s Office and others.