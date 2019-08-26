2 injured after 3-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At least two people were injured after a three-car crash in Dayton Monday morning, authorities say.
The crash happened at the intersection of Hoover Ave. and Brooklyn Ave. shortly before 7 am.
Three medics were requested at the scene. One person was reported unconscious after the crash while another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No citations were issued in the crash.
Several lanes were blocked due to the crash and the intersection was closed for a time. All roads were back open by 7:30 am.
