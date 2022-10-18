Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been injured, and another person has died after a wrong-way driver hit two cars in Riverside on Sunday, October 16.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an unidentified driver was driving a Ford Focus in the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of State Route 4 when they collided with two northbound cars. The Ford Focus then caught fire.

The driver of the Ford Focus was badly injured and died of their injuries, OSP said. The driver has not been positively identified at this time.

One of the drivers hit by the Ford, 31-year-old Kayla Ramey, was brought to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The other victim, 47-year-old Jeffery Nielson, was treated at the scene.

The northbound lanes of S.R. 4 were closed for about 4 hours while crews worked to clear the scene, OSP said.

This crash remains under investigation.