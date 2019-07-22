2 indicted for looting after Memorial Day tornadoes

Cynthia Gross (left) and Joshua Chapman (right) were indicted on July 22 on charges related to looting a tornado victim’s home. (Photo: Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton residents were indicted Monday on charges related to looting a tornado victim of her personal belongings in the aftermath of the storms.

In the late morning hours of Thursday, June 13, a woman stopped to check on her home in Harrison Township, as it had been severely damaged in the tornadoes that hit on Memorial Day.

She then discovered 49-year-old Cynthia Gross and 27-year-old Joshua Chapman in her driveway, loading her personal belongings into their pickup truck.

The homeowner immediately called the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for help.

Upon their arrival, the two were arrested.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Gross for:

1 count of breaking and entering

1 count of possession of cocaine

Chapman was indicted for:

1 count of breaking and entering

2 counts of forgery (without authority)

2 counts of forgery (spurious)

2 counts of forgery (uttering)

1 count of receiving stolen property

Both are in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, July 25 at 8:30 am.

