2 indicted in kidnapping, robbing of elderly Miamisburg man

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been indicted for the kidnapping and robbery of an elderly Miamisburg man earlier this month.

On January 15, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine and 35-year-old Billy Joe Farra broke into the 85-year-old man’s home and took his firearm, firing one shot in his bedroom. The man was then kidnapped in his own vehicle and forced to give up his ATM pin.

The three drove to an ATM, where the assailants withdrew money from the man’s account.

The victim was eventually put into the trunk of his car, which was abandoned at the Rumpke waste facility on East Monument Avenue in Dayton.

The man was able to free himself once he located the emergency release in the trunk. He then walked into the Rumpke facility, where employees found him.

He identified Boomershine as someone he had recently met at a casino. She and Farra were eventually located and taken into custody.

Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted both of them for two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, one count of grand theft of a firearm, and one count of misuse of a credit card.

All counts aside from misuse of a credit card and grand theft of a firearm include 3-year firearm specifications.

Boomershine was also indicted on counts of escape and vandalism for attempting to climb into the ceiling of a holding area in the jail before she was transported to court. Jail staff pulled her from the ceiling without injury, but the ceiling was damaged.

“Thankfully, the victim had the wherewithal after this ordeal to be able to escape from the trunk of his car. These defendants pistol-whipped the victim and left him for dead. The actions of these defendants, abusing and robbing a compliant 85-year-old man, is outrageous and disturbing. They both to serve a significant time in prison,” said Prosecutor Heck.

The two are being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $500,000 bonds. They will be arraigned on January 30 at 8:30 am.