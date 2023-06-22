** Video in player above is from earlier coverage of the case **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been charged after a Piqua woman was found dead in the woods outside of Port Jefferson.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the body of Charlenea O’Neal was found in a wooded area outside of Port Jefferson on May 17 after she had disappeared 10 days before.

Piqua police investigated and arrested two suspects, Danel King, 51, and Julie Jenkins, 43, on drug-related charges.

Both were indicted on different charges on Thursday, June 15.

King now faces a charge of complicity in the abuse of a corpse, and Jenkins faces one count of abuse of a corpse. Both are fifth-degree felonies.