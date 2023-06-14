** The video in the player above shows previous coverage of the story from June 5 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two individuals have been indicted in regard to a deadly shooting on June 4.

According to the office of Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., 22-year-old Lawrence Davis and 19-year-old Riyadh Pate, both of Dayton, have been indicted on counts in relation to a burglary and shooting on Superior Avenue. The office says a third “co-conspirator” was killed.

Around 6:20 p.m. on June 4, a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of Superior Ave. in Dayton left one person, 41-year-old Kevin Jones, dead and four others injured.

An investigation showed that Davis and Pate entered the apartment building along with Jones and another unidentified male. The release says while inside the building, multiple people including the defendants fired their weapons.

Pate and Davis were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on multiple counts. The charges for Pate include:

4 Counts of Murder

2 Counts of Aggravated Burglary

6 Counts of Felonious Assault

1 Count of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

Davis was indicted on the same counts, as well as a second count of Having Weapons While Under Disability.

“Under Ohio law, the defendants are culpable for any death that occurs during the commission

of an aggravated burglary, including the death of the accomplice, Kevin Jones,” the release says.

Davis is being held on a $1 million bond at the Montgomery County Jail, while there is an arrest warrant out for Pate. Both individuals are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, June 29 at 8:30 a.m.