2 in serious condition after early morning shooting at Springfield sports bar

SPRINGFIELD, Oh. (WDTN) – 2 people suffered serious injuries after a shooting at a sports bar in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Kristopher Shultz of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded after a shots fired call around 1:20 am.

When they arrived, they found 2 victims suffering gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Horseshoe Sports Bar on East National Road.

Lt. Shultz says the victims drove themselves to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being taken to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information is being released at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.