2 in custody after stolen car found full of bullet holes, blood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police find a stolen car full of bullets holes and blood Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Huffman Avenue after reports of a stolen vehicle and shots fired around 1 am Monday. When police arrived on the scene, they found a car which had been reported stolen from Harrison Township Sunday.

Police tell 2 NEWS the car was riddled with bullet holes and blood was found inside the vehicle. Officers searched the area and found a man they say was covered in blood but not shot.

Initial investigation showed the man was in the car with another person and that person was shot. Two people are now in custody in connection with the incident.

The owner of the stolen car was also on the scene. That person told police he happened across his own stolen car before officers arrived. That person is also being questioned.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

