DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle pursuit ended with two men in custody in Auglaize County.

According to a release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with multiple other jurisdictions, were involved in a reported vehicle pursuit. The suspect’s vehicle had come to a stop in the parking lot of the Superior Federal Credit Union in St. Marys.

“It was also learned that the occupants were possibly in possession of a firearm and holding one of the passenger’s hostage, at gunpoint,” said the release.

Officers were able to have the vehicle occupants peacefully exit the vehicle.

Jason Gerstner, 44, of Union City, Indiana and David Atkinson, 30, of Winchester, Indiana were taken to the Auglaize County Correctional Center. They both are currently being charged with receiving stolen property and failure to comply.

The investigation remains ongoing.