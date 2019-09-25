1  of  2
Breaking News
Bomb Squad investigating report of pipe bomb at home in Perry Twp. 2 in custody after suspects lead police on chase in Dayton

2 in custody after suspects lead police on chase in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS the chase ended with a crash at Fleetfoot Street and McCabe Avenue. Two suspects ran off into the woods, but officials say they are now in custody.

The men were accused of pistol-whipping the owner of the vehicle on Elsmere Avenue.

Police near Fleetfoot Street are still searching for the gun used in the crime.

The suspects face potential charges of fleeing and eluding, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS