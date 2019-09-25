2 in custody after suspects lead police on chase in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS the chase ended with a crash at Fleetfoot Street and McCabe Avenue. Two suspects ran off into the woods, but officials say they are now in custody.

The men were accused of pistol-whipping the owner of the vehicle on Elsmere Avenue.

Police near Fleetfoot Street are still searching for the gun used in the crime.

The suspects face potential charges of fleeing and eluding, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

