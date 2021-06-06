2 in critical condition after being ejected from motorcycle in Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in critical condition after they were ejected from a motorcycle in a crash Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on State Route 235 at Quail Ridge Road just after 4:30 p.m. OSHP said the crash involved a motorcycle, driven by Brandon Rose, 37, of Beavercreek, who had a juvenile female passenger.

Rose was heading north on SR-235 when he came up behind a car, driven by 23-year-old Dalton Lee, of New Carlisle, which had slowed for traffic. Rose swerved left, striking the left rear corner of the car. Both Rose and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Rose and his passenger were taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital and are currently listed in critical condition. Neither were wearing helmets and both sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.