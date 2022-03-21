SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people who died in a crash in Springfield on March 12 have been identified.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a two-vehicle crash occurred on Middle Urbana Road at State Route 334 around 11 p.m. on March 12.

A Mercedes-Benz reportedly crashed into a Mini-Cooper on Middle Urbana Road. The Mercedes-Benz caught fire and the three male occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the occupants of the Mercedes-Benz have been identified, according to OSHP. Both are from Springfield — one is Hamza Iftikhar, 33, and the other is Michael Javier Crespo Capella, 29.

The third occupant of the vehicle has not yet been identified.

The 43-year-old driver of the Mini-Cooper and a male juvenile passenger were transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital and were said to be in critical condition according to OSHP.

OSHP reported that a second passenger of the Mini-Cooper, 50-year-old David Griffin of Enon, died at the scene of the crash.

