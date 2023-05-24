CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people killed in a crash on Saturday in northern Warren County have been identified.

On Saturday at around 11:36 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were sent to the intersection of SR 48 at E. Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township. When police arrived at the scene, they found that a 2022 Kia Telluride had struck a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, the preliminary report showed.

The driver and the passenger of the Malibu both died from their injuries at the scene of the crash. The Malibu driver has been identified as Michael Barch, 20, of Centerville. The passenger of the Malibu is identified as Karys Seipel, 19, of Springboro.

After the crash, the driver of the Kia was taken to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

OSP says the crash remains under investigation.