2 I-75 lane closures set to take effect this weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – There will be two notable traffic changes beginning Friday and Sunday that motorists should be aware of going forward.

I-75 between Wagner Ford Road and I-70 will see nightly lane closures from Sunday, July 14 through August 15 between 7 pm and 6 am. The lane closures will double between 10 pm and 5 am. One lane will remain open in each direction.

The ramp from U.S. 35 east to I-75 south will be closed Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14. Motorists should take U.S. 35 east to Steve Whalen Boulevard exit to U.S. 35 west.

