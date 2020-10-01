2 Huber Heights police cruisers involved in separate crashes on Wagner Ford Rd.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Two Huber Heights police cruisers were involved in separate accidents near the intersection of Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road Wednesday evening.
Huber Heights Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the incidents both took place around 8:40 p.m. Both officers are OK.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that they received a call around 8:40 p.m. regarding an cruiser-involved accident.. Roughly 10 minutes later they received an additional call about a second cruiser-involved in a separate accident.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene and investigating.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.
