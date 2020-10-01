2 Huber Heights police cruisers involved in separate crashes on Wagner Ford Rd.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating two separate crashes involving Huber Heights patrol vehicles. (WDTN/Tyler Pistor)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Two Huber Heights police cruisers were involved in separate accidents near the intersection of Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road Wednesday evening.

Huber Heights Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the incidents both took place around 8:40 p.m. Both officers are OK.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that they received a call around 8:40 p.m. regarding an cruiser-involved accident.. Roughly 10 minutes later they received an additional call about a second cruiser-involved in a separate accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene and investigating.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

