2 Huber Heights police cruisers involved in separate crashes on Wagner Ford Rd.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating two separate crashes involving Huber Heights patrol vehicles. (WDTN/Tyler Pistor)

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Two Huber Heights police cruisers were involved in separate accidents near the intersection of Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road Wednesday evening.

Huber Heights Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the incidents both took place around 8:40 p.m. Both officers are OK.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that they received a call around 8:40 p.m. regarding an cruiser-involved accident.. Roughly 10 minutes later they received an additional call about a second cruiser-involved in a separate accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently on the scene and investigating.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.