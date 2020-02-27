Breaking News
2 houses on fire, Xenia Ave. closed in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two homes caught fire Thursday morning on Xenia Avenue causing emergency crews to close the street.

The fire happened around 7:30 am Thursday in the 1300 block of Xenia Avenue near Steve Whalen Boulevard. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS two houses are on fire. Both homes are believed to be empty and were boarded up.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and learned a family living nearby has been evacuated due to heavy smoke from the fires.

There have been no reports of injuries. Emergency crews closed Xenia Avenue between Steve Whalen Boulevard and Pritz Avenue.

Fire crews pulled out of the house when heavy flames broke through the roof. Firefighters are battling the blaze from outside.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.

