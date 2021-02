DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family has been displaced from their home after it was damaged in a fire.

Crews were called to the 800 block of Burleigh Avenue Monday morning. According to 2 NEWS crews on scene, two houses had caught fire along with a car.

Red Cross was called to assist one of the families whose home is now unlivable due to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.