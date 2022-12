Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash in Dayton Monday night.

The crash occurred on North Main Street and East Shadyside Drive, authorities say.

Dayton Police and Dayton Fire Department responded to the scene. Two cars were involved in the crash.

(WDTN Staff Photo / Alex Korecky)

One person was sent to Grandview Hospital, and another was sent to Dayton Children’s. The crash was reported at 7:21 p.m.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.