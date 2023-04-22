DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County.

On Friday, April 21, deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3900 block of US Route 127 around 12 p.m. in Greenville, along with other law enforcement agencies.

The preliminary investigation by authorities show a blue 2012 Ford F-150 was headed northbound on US 127. It is believed the driver of the blue Ford traveled left of center and hit a silver 2012 GMC Sierra, which was traveling southbound on US 127.

CareFlight was called for the driver of the Ford, which transported the driver to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The driver of the silver GMC was taken to Wayne Healthcare for suspected minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office.