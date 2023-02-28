XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Xenia.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the call for a crash on Shepherd Road near Spyglass Lane came in shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that one vehicle was flipped on its top and at least one person was trapped inside it, however, they escaped before OSHP crews arrived.

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital South with unknown injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.