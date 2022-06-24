GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck a house in Greenville.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to 3093 State Route 571 West in reference to a crash.

Police reported that an 18-year-old man was traveling west in a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control of the vehicle and went left of center, traveling through a ditch into a home.

The homeowner was not injured, however, the driver and his passenger were transported to Wayne Hospital where they were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

