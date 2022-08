DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle went off the road into a ditch just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Regional Dispatch reported that the crash happened in the 5500 block of Brantford Road.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the vehicle also ran into trees.

Two people were taken to the hospital following the crash, however, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.