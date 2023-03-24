DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in the hospital after being shot in Dayton on Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a shooting occurred on Wyoming Street shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

Dispatch reported that two people were shot and one of the victims was found at Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

Both were taken to the hospital and one of the victims is said to be in critical condition, and the other has life-threatening injuries, said Dispatch.

There is no suspect information at this time and it is unknown what led up to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.