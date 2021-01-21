2 hospitalized after Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken by helicopter to a hospital after a crash in Shelby County Thursday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of SR-47 and Baker Road in Salem Township. Shelby County dispatchers told 2 NEWS one car rolled over and two people were taken by CareFlight to an area hospital. The condition of the two people is not known at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.