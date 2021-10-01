DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken the hospital after a crash involving several semis in Preble County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on I-70 West near State Route 503. The crash involved several semi trucks, but its not clear how many.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been made known at this time.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this developing story as we receive more information.