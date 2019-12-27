2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Sheriff deputies are trying to find out what led to a roll-over crash Friday morning in Xenia.
The crash happened just after 2 am Friday on the ramp from eastbound US-35 to US-68. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.