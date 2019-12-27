2 hospitalized after rollover crash in Xenia

Breaking News
XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Sheriff deputies are trying to find out what led to a roll-over crash Friday morning in Xenia.

The crash happened just after 2 am Friday on the ramp from eastbound US-35 to US-68. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

