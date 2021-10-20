MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were injured after a crash in Miami Township Wednesday.

The Miami Township Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on Springboro Pike and Knoll Ridge Drive. It’s not clear what caused the crash at this time.

Police confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital after the accident. One person was taken to Kettering Medical Center and the other was taken to Dayton Children’s, the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.