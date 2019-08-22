2 hospitalized after dump truck and car crash in Jefferson Township

A crash involving a dump truck and a car on W. Third St. in Jefferson Township on Thursday, August 22, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a late-night crash in Jefferson Township.

It happened just before midnight on W. Third Street, near N. Snyder Road.

The crash involved a dump truck and a car.

Authorities requested three medics to the scene.

Two people from the car were taken to a local hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

