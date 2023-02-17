DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were sent to the hospital after crashing into a tree in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash occurred after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at North Findlay Street and East Monument Avenue.

Dispatch reported that two people were taken to the hospital and at least one person was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

