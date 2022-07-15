DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An overnight crash closed part of I-75 southbound for several hours.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday near the Edwin C. Moses exit on I-75 southbound.

Regional Dispatch reported that four cars were involved and two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on the status of their injuries at this time.

The highway was shut down at US-35 and police were rerouting traffic off of I-75 while crews responded to the crash. The highway has since reopened.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.