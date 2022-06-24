CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital, one by medical helicopter, after a crash involving a semi-truck in Clark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that crews responded to a crash on State Route 72 at West Jackson Road around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police reported that a Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 19-year-old man failed to yield for a semi-truck driven by a 63-year-old man traveling south. The 19-year-old failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of the semi-truck.

Both the 19-year-old man and his 18-year-old passenger were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center. The passenger was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital via medical helicopter.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.