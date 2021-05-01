2 hospitalized after car crashes into pole in Dayton

Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a pole Saturday. (WDTN Photo/Evan Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Dayton on Saturday.

Dayton Police said the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Manhattan Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that two cars were involved in the accident. However, when police got on scene they found one car crashed into a pole.

Both people in the car were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.

Police said they are working to learn if a second car was involved.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.