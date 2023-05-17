DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Wednesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hoover Avenue and Guenther Road at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday. An officer was allegedly the one who called it in.

2 NEWS video from the scene shows that the car had crashed into a pole.

At least one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle, said dispatch, and two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash.