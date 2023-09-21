DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Day Air Ballpark will host two walks for health this weekend.

The American Heart Association and the ALS Association will hold walks on Saturday, Sept. 23, and on Sunday. Sept. 24, respectively, to raise money and promote healthy living.

American Heart Association’s Greater Dayton Heart Walk

The Greater Dayton Heart Walk will begin on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds go toward funding researching and education about reducing heart disease and stroke.

“The Dayton Heart Walk is one day to celebrate the work that’s being done year-round to promote heart health in the Miami Valley,” said Audrey Starr, Dayton Executive Director of the American Heart Association. “We know that heart disease is the number one killer in America. Every walker who joins, every dollar raised, means more lives saved.”

Anyone can participate in this event. Individuals and teams can register here, or by calling 937-401-4862.

Step Up & Walk to Defeat ALS

Walk to Defeat ALS will be held on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. This event is the premier fundraiser for the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter.

“The number of people we serve has grown by 40% in the last five years. Generous individuals and businesses help us achieve our goal each year to cover the cost of services,” Executive Director Marlin Seymour said in a release.

The money raised at the event will go toward treatments, research and advocacy for those suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Everyone is invited to participate, and can register here.