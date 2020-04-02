2 found shot in car in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway in Middletown after two Cleveland residents were found shot in a car Thursday morning.
The Middletown Division of Police dispatch received a call around 6:20 a.m. regarding a vehicle in the 100 block of Euclid Street.
When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Dashuana Brown and Aaron Paige inside a white 2016 Hyundai. They had both been shot.
Earlier that morning, around 12:48 a.m., police pulled over Brown in the same car at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Marshall Road and issued a warning for lack of headlights.
Police are executing a search warrant on the vehicle.
Middletown Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Morgan at 513-425-7700.
