Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton to hold daily news conference
Closings
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

2 found shot in car in Middletown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway in Middletown after two Cleveland residents were found shot in a car Thursday morning.

The Middletown Division of Police dispatch received a call around 6:20 a.m. regarding a vehicle in the 100 block of Euclid Street.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Dashuana Brown and Aaron Paige inside a white 2016 Hyundai. They had both been shot.

Earlier that morning, around 12:48 a.m., police pulled over Brown in the same car at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Marshall Road and issued a warning for lack of headlights.

Police are executing a search warrant on the vehicle.

Middletown Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Morgan at 513-425-7700.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS