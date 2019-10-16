2 flee from scene of crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The East Helena Street bridge at Riverside Drive is closed while emergency crews clear the scene of a crash.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident occurred around 5:45 pm and involved two cars.

Officials say two suspects fled from the scene.

Injuries have been reported, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously hurt.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.