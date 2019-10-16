2 flee from scene of crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The East Helena Street bridge at Riverside Drive is closed while emergency crews clear the scene of a crash.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident occurred around 5:45 pm and involved two cars.

Officials say two suspects fled from the scene.

Injuries have been reported, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously hurt.

