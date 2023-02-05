DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday.

According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report.

When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from the attic space of the building. Once Sidney Police arrived on scene, they confirmed that no one was still inside of the building.

Authorities called a box alarm for the fire, calling all off-duty firefighters and medic with Anna, Lockington, Piqua and Sidney departments to respond to help. AES Ohio, CenterPoint Energy and City of Sidney water department were dispatched to assist at the scene to secure the utilities of the building.

Firefighters on-scene searched the inside of the building, discovered where the fire was and brought the fire under control.

When at the duplex during the fire, Sidney firefighters are said to have only handled one medic call. No injuries were reported to either the occupants, firefighters or police officers.

The Red Cross was also called to help assist the occupants of the building, including three adults, four children and two separate families.

The property loss is estimated at $30,000, the release says.

As for the cause of the fire, Sidney Fire says the fire is still under investigation by the investigation unit of the fire department.