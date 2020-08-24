2 DP&L contract workers injured during power line explosion in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A DP&L crew was working to repair a high tension power line when it exploded, injuring two contract workers with Elliot Electrical Company.
The incident took place around 11 a.m. near the 400 block of Clay Street and Simpson Street. Police said that for an unknown reason there was an electrical flash.
One of the men was taken to Miami Valley Hospital the other was taken to Troy Kettering Medical Center. The conditions of the workers are currently unknown.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
