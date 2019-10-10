2 displaced after house fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross is assisting two people who lost their home in a fire Thursday afternoon.

Trotwood’s Fire Chief told 2 NEWS that the fire broke out at a home in the 4200 block of Freudenberger Avenue.

Two people were inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the residence, and the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

